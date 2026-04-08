Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Director John Higuchi Purchases 40,000 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) Director John Higuchi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 203,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,707.91. This trade represents a 24.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

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Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Lipocine had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 487.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $4,256,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lipocine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Lipocine News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lipocine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company insiders increased stakes — CEO Mahesh Patel bought 25,000 shares (~$2.03 avg) and director John W. Higuchi bought 123,000 shares, signaling insider confidence and providing buy-side support to the stock. Mahesh Patel Purchases 25,000 Shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Company insiders increased stakes — CEO Mahesh Patel bought 25,000 shares (~$2.03 avg) and director John W. Higuchi bought 123,000 shares, signaling insider confidence and providing buy-side support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated models upward — the firm raised FY2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 to ($1.91) from ($2.27) and several quarter EPS revisions) but keeps a “Neutral” rating, an outcome that reduces downside in estimates but does not convert to an upgrade. MarketBeat summary of analyst estimates

HC Wainwright updated models upward — the firm raised FY2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 to ($1.91) from ($2.27) and several quarter EPS revisions) but keeps a “Neutral” rating, an outcome that reduces downside in estimates but does not convert to an upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a revenue beat and narrower-than-expected EPS loss (reported ($0.34) vs consensus ($0.60)), which supports the revised analyst estimates but the company remains loss-making and small-cap volatility is high. MarketBeat financial summary

Recent quarterly results showed a revenue beat and narrower-than-expected EPS loss (reported ($0.34) vs consensus ($0.60)), which supports the revised analyst estimates but the company remains loss-making and small-cap volatility is high. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright appears to have reduced its stance in a separate report (MSN coverage) — any downgrade or more cautious wording from a specialist biotech/healthcare desk can prompt short-term selling in a low-float name like LPCN. HC Wainwright & Co. downgrades Lipocine (LPCN)

HC Wainwright appears to have reduced its stance in a separate report (MSN coverage) — any downgrade or more cautious wording from a specialist biotech/healthcare desk can prompt short-term selling in a low-float name like LPCN. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation inquiry — Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into potential claims involving Lipocine executives; legal risk and potential costs can weigh on sentiment and valuation. Johnson Fistel investigation announcement

About Lipocine

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

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