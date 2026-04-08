IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.75 and last traded at GBX 25.50. 31,379,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 24,114,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.60.

IQE Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The company has a market capitalization of £249.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.40.

IQE Company Profile

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IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

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