Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital Group

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Motorpoint Group Trading Down 0.8%
LON MOTR traded down GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.60. Motorpoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112 and a 1-year high of GBX 190. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.70.
About Motorpoint Group
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