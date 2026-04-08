Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital Group

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Motorpoint Group Trading Down 0.8%

LON MOTR traded down GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.60. Motorpoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112 and a 1-year high of GBX 190. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.70.

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About Motorpoint Group

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Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

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