Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Glj Research set a $21.70 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.03.

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Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 2,543,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,239. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.39. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $118,190,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 876,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 840,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,244,000 after purchasing an additional 839,468 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Enphase Energy Company Profile

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Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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