CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.48 and last traded at C$17.40, with a volume of 31500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.03.

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.48.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.63%.The business had revenue of C$152.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust’s portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

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