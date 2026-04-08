MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.38, but opened at $262.00. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $252.46, with a volume of 676,503 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.84.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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