Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.34, but opened at $37.25. Tamboran Resources shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 524,332 shares.

Tamboran Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tamboran Resources this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Tamboran says the capital program will build roughly a US$198M “war chest” to fund Beetaloo Basin activity ahead of first gas — proceeds should de-risk execution and pay for drilling/operations that can unlock value if milestones are met. Article Title

Tamboran says the capital program will build roughly a US$198M “war chest” to fund Beetaloo Basin activity ahead of first gas — proceeds should de-risk execution and pay for drilling/operations that can unlock value if milestones are met. Neutral Sentiment: Tamboran filed the prospectus/SEC documents and multiple press releases describing the registered direct, institutional entitlement and public offering structures — routine disclosure for listed capital raises that gives investors access to offering terms and allocations. Article Title

Tamboran filed the prospectus/SEC documents and multiple press releases describing the registered direct, institutional entitlement and public offering structures — routine disclosure for listed capital raises that gives investors access to offering terms and allocations. Negative Sentiment: Tamboran priced a US$103.5M public offering at US$35.00 per share (roughly 2.95M new shares) — the newly issued shares are dilutive and are the immediate market catalyst pressuring the stock. Article Title

Tamboran priced a US$103.5M public offering at US$35.00 per share (roughly 2.95M new shares) — the newly issued shares are dilutive and are the immediate market catalyst pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Company concurrently launched nearly 3M-share offerings, an accelerated entitlement/pro-rata raise and plans placement of >3.4M new shares — multiple, overlapping equity issuances increase share supply and near-term selling pressure until raises settle or are absorbed. Article Title

Company concurrently launched nearly 3M-share offerings, an accelerated entitlement/pro-rata raise and plans placement of >3.4M new shares — multiple, overlapping equity issuances increase share supply and near-term selling pressure until raises settle or are absorbed. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory delays prompted an extension of the Falcon deal deadline — timeline uncertainty for strategic transactions can weigh on sentiment and lengthen time to value realization. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TBN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tamboran Resources Stock Down 20.5%

The company has a market cap of $816.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tamboran Resources Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tamboran Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 44.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 530,850 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 124.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 258,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran’s primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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