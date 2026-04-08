Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.6399. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $12.6399, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hemnet Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hemnet Group Trading Up 13.0%

About Hemnet Group

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

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