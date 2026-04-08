SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $27.73. SM Energy shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 2,155,228 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $704.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SM Energy by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 120,443 shares during the period. Fearnley Asset Management AS purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $16,379,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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