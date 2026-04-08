FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

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FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE FE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 569,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,021,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 128,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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