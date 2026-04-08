Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 145015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAT. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies. CHAT was launched on May 18, 2023 and is managed by Roundhill.

Further Reading

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