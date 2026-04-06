Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.91 Million Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Western Financial Corp CA cut its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Cintas by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cintas by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $174.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.60 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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