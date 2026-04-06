Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,154 International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,659.12. This trade represents a 35.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.44. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,450. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.23. International Seaways Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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