Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,279 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,611,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,267,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 836,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 456,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 351,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $150,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $911,744.73. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $436,527.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,754.34. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,824 shares of company stock worth $1,313,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GNK opened at $24.13 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.34, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,818.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

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Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

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