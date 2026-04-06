Financial Comparison: Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG) versus nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) and Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and Infinite Graphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 18.25% 15.18% 8.12% Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of nVent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Infinite Graphi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 1 10 0 2.91 Infinite Graphi 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for nVent Electric and Infinite Graphi, as provided by MarketBeat.

nVent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $139.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Infinite Graphi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nVent Electric and Infinite Graphi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.89 billion 4.88 $710.20 million $4.30 27.31 Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Graphi.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Infinite Graphi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

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nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Infinite Graphi

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Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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