Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $322,611.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $322,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,610,329 shares in the company, valued at $264,817,877.05. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $322,611.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.68.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 849,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,117,000 after purchasing an additional 184,676 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,835,000 after buying an additional 3,597,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

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Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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