Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $109.51. Approximately 22,419,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,347,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,372.39. The trade was a 44.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,268 shares of company stock worth $9,282,335. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $10,066,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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