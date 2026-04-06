Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 10.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.09. 4,120,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,398,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

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Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 191,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $17,306,585.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,032,922.76. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $792,468.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,389.96. The trade was a 46.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,699 shares of company stock valued at $36,696,613. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 1,573,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,807,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $91,901,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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