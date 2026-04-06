HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) CTO Pal Skogerbo Purchases 1,000 Shares

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH – Get Free Report) CTO Pal Skogerbo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 61,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,520. This trade represents a 1.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HMH Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HMH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 672,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,803. HMH Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

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About HMH

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Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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