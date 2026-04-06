SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 14,144,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

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SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, SVP Majid Emami sold 31,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $210,619.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 501,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,398.54. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 52,968 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $359,652.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,734,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,193.89. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 337,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,222 in the last 90 days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66,714 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 63,398 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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