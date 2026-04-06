Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,198,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 953,477 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $50.16.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,249,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 416,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $769,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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