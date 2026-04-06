Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.19. 17,730,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 26,923,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Texas Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

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Applied Digital Trading Up 2.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Applied Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Applied Digital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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