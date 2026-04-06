Eirik Bergsvik Purchases 10,000 Shares of HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) Stock

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH – Get Free Report) CEO Eirik Bergsvik purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,160. The trade was a 8.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HMH Price Performance

HMH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 672,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,803. HMH Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

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HMH Company Profile

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Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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