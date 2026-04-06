Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.7499 and last traded at $0.7351. 35,251,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 64,401,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7211.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DVLT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

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Datavault AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,679,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,424,609 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datavault AI by 51,505.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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