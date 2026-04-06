Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $637.92 and last traded at $637.2160. 1,126,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,844,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.79.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $634.74.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.