Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.7050. Approximately 20,345,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,232,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JOBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

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Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $105,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 147,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,575.70. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $110,918.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,863.20. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,318,475 shares of company stock worth $13,703,541. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,269,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $36,264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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