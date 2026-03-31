JBS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JBS)

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,170 call options.

Institutional Trading of JBS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in JBS by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JBS by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in JBS by 1,724.2% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 499,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 472,575 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBS by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larch Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBS shares. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JBS from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

JBS Trading Up 1.8%

JBS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. JBS has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $23.06 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

About JBS

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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