Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.9710. 139,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,418,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

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Positive Sentiment: FDA cleared an IND for UX016 (a sialic‑acid prodrug for GNE myopathy); the program will be externally funded through venture philanthropy and aims for a Phase 1/2 study in H2 2026 — this is a near‑term, low‑cost pipeline catalyst that could improve long‑term outlook if early data are positive. Article Title

FDA cleared an IND for UX016 (a sialic‑acid prodrug for GNE myopathy); the program will be externally funded through venture philanthropy and aims for a Phase 1/2 study in H2 2026 — this is a near‑term, low‑cost pipeline catalyst that could improve long‑term outlook if early data are positive. Positive Sentiment: Coverage note: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights that the patient‑funded UX016 IND could materially change the investment case by adding a de‑risked, externally backed program — helpful context for investors evaluating pipeline upside. Article Title

Coverage note: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights that the patient‑funded UX016 IND could materially change the investment case by adding a de‑risked, externally backed program — helpful context for investors evaluating pipeline upside. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are circulating investor alerts and lead‑plaintiff reminders for a class period running Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025 with an April 6, 2026 deadline — this is procedural but concentrates media attention on litigation risk. Representative notice: Berger Montague. Article Title

Multiple law firms are circulating investor alerts and lead‑plaintiff reminders for a class period running Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025 with an April 6, 2026 deadline — this is procedural but concentrates media attention on litigation risk. Representative notice: Berger Montague. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi issued a class‑action notice urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status by April 6 — heightened legal scrutiny can amplify volatility and weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Faruqi & Faruqi issued a class‑action notice urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status by April 6 — heightened legal scrutiny can amplify volatility and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action for the same class period and deadline — multiple firms pursuing the case can increase legal costs and distraction for management. Article Title

Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action for the same class period and deadline — multiple firms pursuing the case can increase legal costs and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Several other plaintiff firms (Rosen, Gross Law Firm, RGRD/Robbins Geller, Schall, DJS, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman) issued investor alerts and lead‑plaintiff reminders — widespread filings/solicitations keep litigation risk top of mind for investors. Representative: Rosen Law Firm. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 7.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $185,478.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,688.80. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $240,289.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,942. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,936. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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