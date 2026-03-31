Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Decreases By 13.9%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,380 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 26th total of 43,399 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 2,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.70. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for aggressive central nervous system tumors. The company’s lead candidate, berubicin, is an anthracycline derivative engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and other brain cancers. In addition to berubicin, CNS Pharmaceuticals is advancing WP1066, an immunotherapy agent designed to inhibit the STAT3 signaling pathway and enhance anti-tumor immune activity in the tumor microenvironment.

Berubicin has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma, where it demonstrated proof-of-concept signals, and is currently in Phase 2 development.

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