Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 342734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$16.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Bengal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

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