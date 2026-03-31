Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.5580, but opened at $8.3650. Safestore shares last traded at $8.3650, with a volume of 1,092 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Safestore to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Safestore Stock Down 12.5%

Safestore Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) is a leading European self-storage operator providing secure storage solutions for personal and business customers. The company’s facilities offer a wide range of unit sizes, climate-controlled spaces, container storage, and value-added services such as packing materials and insurance. Safestore’s focus on convenience and security is supported by 24/7 access, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and an integrated online platform for reservations and account management.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Safestore has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions to operate over 130 locations across the UK and France.

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