Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) vs. SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Critical Analysis

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SAIHEAT and Nextech3D.AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAIHEAT 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nextech3D.AI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SAIHEAT and Nextech3D.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI -615.58% N/A -518.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Nextech3D.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAIHEAT and Nextech3D.AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $5.54 million 2.47 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI $2.32 million 8.55 -$3.78 million ($0.04) -2.20

Nextech3D.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAIHEAT.

Summary

SAIHEAT beats Nextech3D.AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

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SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Nextech3D.AI

(Get Free Report)

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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