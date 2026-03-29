NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $122.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,291,454,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,291,429,498. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.16661376 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 629 active market(s) with $119,273,325.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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