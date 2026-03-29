Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) and Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and Otsuka, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Otsuka 2 1 1 0 1.75

Dividends

Ono Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $16.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 320.1%. Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ono Pharmaceutical pays out 362.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Otsuka pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A $4.57 1.13 Otsuka $16.51 billion 2.27 $2.43 billion $2.30 15.19

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Otsuka”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Otsuka has higher revenue and earnings than Ono Pharmaceutical. Ono Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otsuka, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Otsuka’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Otsuka 14.76% 12.52% 9.21%

Summary

Otsuka beats Ono Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

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Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia. The company also provides Glactiv tablets for type 2 diabetes; Forxiga tablets for diabetes; Onoact Intravenous Infusion for tachyarrhythmia; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Coralan for chronic heart failure; Orencia injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease; Ongentys tablets for Parkinson's disease; Parsabiv, an intravenous infusion for dialysis patients; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Onon capsules and Dry Syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as Recalbon tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it develops products for hepatocellular and urothelial carcinoma; ovarian, bladder, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, colorectal, thyroid, cell lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid leukemia; solid tumors; myelodysplastic syndrome; melanoma; T-cell lymphoma; tachyarrhythmia; pemphigus; scleroderma; seizures; diabetic polyneuropathy; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune diseases; narcolepsy; and thrombosis. The company has a collaboration with Adimab, LLC to discover novel antibody drugs; a research collaboration with Turbine Ltd. to identify and validate novel oncology targets; Harvard University for validating novel therapeutic targets; and a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Sibylla Biotech in central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Otsuka

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Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices. It also provides clinical testing, medical equipment, food products, cosmetics, functional food products, chemical products, soft drinks, beverages, analytical and measurement instruments, nutritional products, vehicle headlight testers, synthetic resin molded products, paper products, and insecticide and toiletry products. In addition, the company offers IT solution services; adhesive tapes; flaky titanate and compounds; IV solutions; infusion and clinical nutrition products; hydrazine; plant-based food products; reinsurance underwriting services; wine; stable isotopes; food supplements; urinary tract health products; software and services for management of mental healthcare systems; anticancer drugs; terracess; bio-pesticides; dietetic food products; spring and mineral water; and polyolefin foams. Further, it engages in the warehousing and transport, medical device operational management, shared service, environmental health management, and venture capital and incubation businesses; rental of medical devices and related products; purchase and sale of agricultural products; import and export trading business; tuberculosis research and development activities; manufacturing and development of xenotransplantation products; and processing and marketing of functional films, as well as planning, design, production, and construction of ceramic boards and arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, ceramic OT and portraits, and ceramic sign boards; and operation of travel agency, and Hotel Ridge and California Table. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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