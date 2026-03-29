Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 715,845 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 26th total of 538,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 74.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

SNSE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 114,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.12.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of immunotherapies that harness both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Utilizing proprietary antibody engineering and biologics platforms, Sensei aims to develop next-generation checkpoint modulators and immune agonists designed to overcome the limitations of current therapies.

The company’s lead programs include SIS-100, a first-in-class antagonist targeting Siglec-15 being evaluated in solid tumors to relieve immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment, and SIS-101, an antibody directed against CD39 intended to restore T-cell function by modulating adenosine signaling pathways.

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