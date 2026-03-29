ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $741.84 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.33 or 0.00322455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/Telegram, Discord, BitcoinTalk, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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