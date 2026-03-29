CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,638 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the February 26th total of 34,597 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CleanSpark Inc Warrant Price Performance

CleanSpark Inc Warrant stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. CleanSpark Inc Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

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