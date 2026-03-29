ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $5.31 thousand worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00080458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 34,087,256,760 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Medium, Youtube”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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