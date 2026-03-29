Lisk Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $27.13 million and $1.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,183,013 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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