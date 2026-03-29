Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 30.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 179,325 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 26th total of 137,283 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 450,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,376. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

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iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 742.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

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The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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