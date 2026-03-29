Uniswap Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $76.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00080458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,118.26 or 0.43527955 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 897,586,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,951,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 897,590,420.03663033 with 632,955,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.39235861 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1423 active market(s) with $79,015,984.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

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