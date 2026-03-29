SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,711,402 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 26th total of 1,314,401 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,411,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SCHMID Group Price Performance

SHMD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 815,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,674. SCHMID Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

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SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SCHMID Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SCHMID Group during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in SCHMID Group during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCHMID Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHMD. Wall Street Zen cut SCHMID Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHMID Group

About SCHMID Group

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Schmid Group AG is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in flexible packaging and barrier coating technologies for a range of industries. The company’s core offerings include turnkey coating, metallization and extrusion lamination lines designed to enhance the functional performance of films and substrates used in food, pharmaceutical and medical packaging applications. Schmid Group’s expertise also encompasses process engineering, product development and on-site support services, enabling clients to optimize production efficiency and sustainability in high-volume manufacturing environments.

In addition to its barrier technologies, Schmid Group provides modular solutions for thin-film coating, printing, slitting and winding, as well as machinery for flat glass finishing such as washing, sanding and patterning.

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