Elemental Royalty Corp (ELE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Elemental Royalty Price Performance

Shares of ELE traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $17.41. 280,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07. Elemental Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

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About Elemental Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Royalties (NASDAQ: ELE) is a publicly traded company that acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests in the mining sector. The firm focuses on securing long‑lived, low‑cost interests that provide ongoing, contractually defined payments or metal deliveries from producing and near‑term development mineral projects. By targeting royalties and streams rather than operating mines, the company seeks exposure to commodity price upside while avoiding the capital intensity and operating risks of miners.

Elemental Royalties’ activities include sourcing and negotiating royalty and stream transactions, performing technical and commercial due diligence on potential assets, and actively managing a diversified portfolio of interests.

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