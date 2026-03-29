CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) Short Interest Update

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,946 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 26th total of 34,781 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CTW Cayman Stock Performance

CTW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,933. CTW Cayman has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTW Cayman stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CTW Cayman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTW Cayman

About CTW Cayman

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We are a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. Our platform showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. The HTML5-based G123.jp platform removes common barriers to gameplay, such as downloads, installations, and mandatory registrations, ensuring that seamless, instant access is available to players worldwide across different types of devices, including mobile devices beyond just PCs.

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