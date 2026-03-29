LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,805,868 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 10,322,332 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,809,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, Director Darren M. Black sold 4,314,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $30,247,722.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,209,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,760,529.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silversmith Partners I GP LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,842,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,700,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,793,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 1,839,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,363,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised LifeStance Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 316.16 and a beta of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.09.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Further Reading

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