Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.5504 and last traded at $0.5325. Approximately 194,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 354,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5130.

Revival Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

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About Revival Gold

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Revival Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐quality gold projects in North America. The company’s primary objective is to delineate and expand existing gold resources through systematic drilling, geological modelling and feasibility studies designed to unlock value at both early‐stage and near‐term development assets.

Revival Gold’s flagship Beartrack‐Arnett project is located in Idaho’s prolific Salmon River gold belt and comprises multiple contiguous claims, including the historically mined Beartrack and Arnett zones.

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