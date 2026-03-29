Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.4201.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

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Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

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Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) is a special purpose acquisition company, or blank check company, incorporated in Delaware. The firm’s primary objective is to identify, merge with, or acquire private companies operating in high-growth sectors. As a SPAC, it currently holds cash in trust pending the completion of a business combination.

The company is sponsored by Benessere Capital Partners, a New York–based private investment firm. Benessere Capital Partners focuses on investments in the consumer health, nutrition, and wellness industries, aiming to leverage its industry expertise to source and execute strategic acquisitions.

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