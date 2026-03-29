ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,352 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 13,896 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMDD opened at $12.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

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ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 ( NYSEARCA:SMDD Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

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