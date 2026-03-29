Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.2160. Approximately 84,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

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Augusta Gold Company Profile

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Augusta Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the Ruby Hill Gold Project, located in Eureka County, Nevada, which hosts a Carlin‐style gold system. Through surface sampling, trenching and drilling programs, Augusta Gold aims to delineate and expand mineral resources on the property.

The Ruby Hill project comprises multiple historic workings and target areas over more than 25 square kilometers.

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