VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 473,411 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 26th total of 884,234 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.44 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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