VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 473,411 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 26th total of 884,234 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.44 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

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VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

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The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

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